Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,992 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sempra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.