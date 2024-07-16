Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $484,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $325.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.82. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

