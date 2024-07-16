Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.6 %

FMX opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

