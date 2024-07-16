iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,176.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

