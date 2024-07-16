Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $322,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,460,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 305,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHR opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.