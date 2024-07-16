Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

