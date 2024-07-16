Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock worth $928,515,288. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

