Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 220,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,268,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National Grid by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

