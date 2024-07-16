Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 426 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,310.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Target by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Target by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

