Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $330,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 183,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 229,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Get Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.