Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $246.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

