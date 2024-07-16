Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.5 %
Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.
