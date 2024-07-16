Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SW opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.

