The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Raised by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after acquiring an additional 144,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

