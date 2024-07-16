State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

