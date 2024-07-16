Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,241 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 8.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.24.

CEMEX Stock Performance

CEMEX stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.