AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.42)-($0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $282-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.68 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

ANGO stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

