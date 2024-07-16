AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.420–0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.3 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

