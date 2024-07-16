The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PNC opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

