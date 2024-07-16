Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $394.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $394.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

