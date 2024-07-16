Short Interest in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rises By 20.3%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 483,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Sleep Number Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sleep Number by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

