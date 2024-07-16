Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Slam Price Performance

Shares of Slam stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.01. Slam has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam

About Slam

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $166,000. Flow State Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Slam by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 276,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth about $3,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.