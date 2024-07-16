Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Slam stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.01. Slam has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $11.24.
Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
