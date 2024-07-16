Short Interest in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Increases By 20.0%

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SEP Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %
SEPA stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. SEP Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
SEP Acquisition Company Profile
