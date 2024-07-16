Short Interest in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Increases By 20.0%

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEP Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

SEPA stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. SEP Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

SEP Acquisition Company Profile

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

