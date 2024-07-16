Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance
QVAL opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend
About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.