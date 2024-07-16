Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

QVAL opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This is a boost from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.