B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.