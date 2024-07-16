QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 111.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of QCR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43. QCR has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QCR will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

