pufETH Price Hits $3,419.44 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One pufETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,419.44 or 0.05345573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $508.98 million and $5.24 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pufETH has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 491,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 491,527.21699919. The last known price of pufETH is 3,475.01940173 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,154,597.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

