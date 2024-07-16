G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $14.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00042533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000112 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.