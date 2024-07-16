Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

