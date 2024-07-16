Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

