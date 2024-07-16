Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

