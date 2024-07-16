Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,752,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,372,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,185,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 73,891 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.