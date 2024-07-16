Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,480 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Eastman Kodak worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth $2,055,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE:KODK opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.66. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.