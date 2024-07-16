Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 268.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 238,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,635,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $285.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.