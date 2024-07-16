Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stake Reduced by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,382 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE:WMK opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In other Weis Markets news, Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $99,094.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

