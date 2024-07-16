Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.36% of Biglari worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Biglari by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Biglari by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

BH opened at $195.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.55 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88. The company has a market cap of $445.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $79.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

