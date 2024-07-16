Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 127,852 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
