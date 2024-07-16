Empowered Funds LLC Buys 5,950 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.40% of DMC Global worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DMC Global by 722.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Stock Up 1.3 %

DMC Global stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.