Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ACNB by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACNB by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACNB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACNB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $333.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ACNB Profile

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.