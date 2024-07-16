Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $445.80 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

