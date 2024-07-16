Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Univest Financial by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

UVSP stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $735.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

