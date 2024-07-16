Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AME opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.