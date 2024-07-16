Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $312.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

