Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth $2,672,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.83.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.