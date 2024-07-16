Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,707 shares of company stock worth $80,245,461. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

