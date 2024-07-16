Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 135.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $227,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.