Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 4,561 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Block by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

