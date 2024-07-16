Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $85,848.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $85,848.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $510.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

