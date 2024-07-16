Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,912,000 after buying an additional 131,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 162.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,376,000 after purchasing an additional 622,243 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

PSN opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $85.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

