Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

