Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 2,033.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 251,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 239,973 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Citigroup upped their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

